NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 6 Fantasy Recap (aka Sixth Sense)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 6! The hosts discuss recent fantasy headlines, including the ramifications of the Philadelphia Eagles trading tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ to the Arizona Cardinals and news on two running backs each expected to miss a few weeks in ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ of the Carolina Panthers and Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns. Then, Marcas and Michael discuss what they learned this week, including how to properly value backup running backs around the league. Next, the hosts look at the week's top performers and cover the week's biggest fantasy disappointments, wondering if Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is a true RB1. Afterwards, Marcas and Michael talk about trade targets and trade bait, each naming two guys they would try to trade for and two guys they would advise trading away. Later, the hosts discuss the top waiver wire targets of the week, and finally, the experts close the show previewing the upcoming Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans in Nashville.