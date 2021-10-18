NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 6 Fantasy Recap (aka Sixth Sense)

Published: Oct 18, 2021 at 03:33 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 6! The hosts discuss recent fantasy headlines, including the ramifications of the Philadelphia Eagles trading tight end ﻿Zach Ertz﻿ to the Arizona Cardinals and news on two running backs each expected to miss a few weeks in ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ of the Carolina Panthers and Kareem Hunt of the Cleveland Browns. Then, Marcas and Michael discuss what they learned this week, including how to properly value backup running backs around the league. Next, the hosts look at the week's top performers and cover the week's biggest fantasy disappointments, wondering if Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is a true RB1. Afterwards, Marcas and Michael talk about trade targets and trade bait, each naming two guys they would try to trade for and two guys they would advise trading away. Later, the hosts discuss the top waiver wire targets of the week, and finally, the experts close the show previewing the upcoming Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans in Nashville.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson lands on injured reserve with hamstring injury

The Vikings have placed Patrick Peterson on injured reserve after the veteran CB sustained a hamstring injury against the Panthers in Week 6.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf strain) looking good after undergoing MRI

﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s optimism surrounding his calf injury suffered in Sunday's overtime win in New England has proven true. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the QB is "looking good" after an MRI on the calf.
news

Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 7 of 2021 NFL season

Michael F. Florio breaks down which players you should target on the waiver wire ahead of Week 7 of the 2021 NFL Fantasy Football season.
news

Bauble Bar Sweepstakes

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW