NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 6 Fantasy Previews (aka Six Underground)

Published: Oct 13, 2021 at 04:13 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 6 slate! The hosts discuss recent fantasy headlines, starting with the news that Kansas City Chiefs running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ will miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain and why Florio is high on his backup, Darrel Williams. In other news, San Francisco 49ers quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ also has a sprained knee, and Arizona Cardinals tight end ﻿Maxx Williams﻿ has been placed on IR. Next, the hosts discuss teams on bye this week and possible fill-in options for your lineups. Next, Marcas and Michael look at three big questions for Week 6, covering the rookie quarterbacks, wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and ﻿Marquise Brown﻿, and running backs Mike Davis, Miles Sanders and Josh Jacobs. After that, the experts run through every matchup on the schedule for this weekend (minus the Monday night game), and finally, we wrap up the show with some sleepers for Week 6.

