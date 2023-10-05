NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 5 matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the NFL's Week 5 matchups. The hosts start off with the latest news, including the returns of Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, and Jameson Williams. Then they break down the Thursday Night Football game between the Bears and Commanders and share their expectations for D.J. Moore and Terry McLaurin. After that Grant and Florio preview the early Sunday games and discuss whether to bench Jahmyr Gibbs and what to do with your Giants, Saints, and Steelers players.