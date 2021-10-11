NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 5 Fantasy Recap (aka Plead the Fifth)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 5! The hosts discuss recent fantasy headlines, starting with the latest on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who is targeting a Week 10 return after undergoing successful surgery on his ruptured finger tendon. The New York Giants suffered injuries to quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley, and wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spent Sunday night in a hospital with a throat contusion, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Then, Marcas and Michael discuss what they learned this week, including thoughts on a couple of wide receivers, Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals. Next, the hosts look at the week's top performers, questioning the comfort level with Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin and ranking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers for the rest of the season. The experts then lament disappointing performances from Jacksonville Jaguars receivers Marvin Jones and Laviska Shenault, as well as Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks and Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold. Afterward, Marcas and Michael hand out way-too-early Fantasy Superlatives, picking their Fantasy MVPs through this point in the season in addition to Biggest (Good) Surprise, Biggest (Bad) Surprise, and Best Waiver Wire Pickup. Later, the hosts discuss the top waiver wire targets of the week, and finally, the experts close the show previewing the upcoming Monday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.