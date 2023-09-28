NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 matchup previews + Romeo Doubs or Jayden Reed?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return to give you the latest fantasy news and preview the NFL's week 4 matchups. The hosts break down the Thursday Night Football game between the Lions and the Packers, and they discuss whether they would rather start Romeo Doubs or Jayden Reed. Then they answer the biggest questions about the early Sunday slate, including: Should you trust the Jags' passing attack against the Falcons defense, is it time to bail on the Bears, and what are their expectations for Alvin Kamara’s return?