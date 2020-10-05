NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 fantasy recap (aka Pendulum's Revenge)

Marcas Grant is joined by joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Joe Mixon and Odell Beckham Jr. finally having huge fantasy performances (4:55). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss players whose stock has been rising lately such as Tee Higgins (15:52). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire adds for Week 5 (24:13) and talked about some players who you drafted high but are struggling (33:00). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing the Monday Night Football match ups between the Patriots at Chiefs and Falcons at Packers (44:48).