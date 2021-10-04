NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 4 Fantasy Recap (aka Fantasy Four Play)

Published: Oct 04, 2021 at 04:05 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Matt Okada for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap all the action from Week 4! The hosts start with recent fantasy headlines, including Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery's injury and Damien Williams' outlook, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's injury and expectations for Trey Lance, and Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater's injury and how that impacts the Broncos' pass catchers. The experts discuss what they learned this weekend, touching on Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore and Atlanta Falcons running back/receiver hybrid Cordarrelle Patterson. Next, Marcas and Matt talk through the top performers and biggest disappointments of the week. After that, they play a game of "True or False," trying to sort through the Washington Football Team's struggles on defense, Terry McLaurin's breakout season, how to feel about Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, what to make of the tight end position, and concerns with the New Orleans Saints offense. Then, the hosts run through the top waiver wire pickups of the week and debate Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold's value versus New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Finally, we close the show with a Monday Night Football preview with the Las Vegas Raiders set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

