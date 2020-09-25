NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 3 Starts and Sits (aka Third Week's the Charm)

Published: Sep 24, 2020 at 08:51 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as the Giants signing Devonta Freeman and the Broncos signing Blake Bortles (3:47). Next, Marcas and Adam discuss the things we've learned from Week 2 like dealing with the Saints and Texans pass-catchers or the Ravens and Bucs backfield (14:02) and then they preview Thursday Night Football between the Dolphins and Jaguars (30:54). Then, the guys tell you who to start and sit for your Week 3 lineups (41:00). Finally, they round out the show with some waiver wire advice (56:03).

