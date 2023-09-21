NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 3 matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. First, they tackle the latest NFL headlines, including trade talks swirling around Cam Akers and potential landing spots for the running back. Then the hosts preview the Thursday Night Football as they preview the Giants vs. 49ers matchup. The hosts weigh in on Darren Waller's performance expectations, discussing whether he'll exceed 65 receiving yards. Finally, they tackle underperforming players and offer insight into whether they'll bounce back in the upcoming week.