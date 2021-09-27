NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 3 Fantasy Recap (aka Fantasy Quiz Show)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap Week 3 of the NFL season! To start, the hosts talk through recent headlines and things we've learned thus far, including: Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown left Sunday's game in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley might be OK after all; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is on fire; and rookie quarterbacks continue to pose enticing defensive matchups through three weeks. After that, the experts spotlight a few of the week's top performers, specifically Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson. Next, they discuss the biggest disappointments of the week, including the Ravens' offensive production, wide receiver Robert Woods in Los Angeles, and some extra salt for Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. Then, Marcas and Michael play a game of "True or False," analyzing Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and the Arizona Cardinals running back tandem of Chase Edmonds and James Conner. Later, the hosts cover the top waiver wire pickups for this week, looking closely at Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss, Las Vegas Raiders running back Peyton Barber, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, Carolina Panthers rookie Chuba Hubbard, and Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson. The hosts go back and forth previewing the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Finally, we wrap up the show with a tribute to the late Mike Tagliere.