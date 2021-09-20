NFL Fantasy Football Podcast - Week 2 Fantasy Recap (aka What We Think We Know)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap Week 2 of the NFL season! To start, the hosts talk through recent headlines: Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is dealing with injuries to both ankles, Bears quarterback Andy Dalton dodged a major injury but could miss Week 3, Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor has already been ruled out for Thursday night's game against Carolina, and Rams running back Darrell Henderson suffered a rib injury.

After that, the experts cover the top performers of Week 2, discussing Derrick Henry's monster outing, Cooper Kupp's connection with Matthew Stafford, and Cordarrelle Patterson's emergence in Atlanta. They also name their biggest disappointments of the week with the performances by the Cowboys, Chargers, and Saints offenses. Later, Marcas and Michael bring you the rookie report, this week focusing on how to treat rookie running backs such as Najee Harris, Michael Carter, Javonte Williams, and Trey Sermon. Then, the experts sort through their top waiver wire pickups at each position, discussing performances by Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, among others. Finally, the hosts close out the show with a preview of Monday night's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.