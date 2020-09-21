NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 2 fantasy recap (aka Pendulum's Revenge)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines of the Week 2 games such as Saquon Barkley tearing his ACL and Christian McCaffrey missing a few weeks due to an injured ankle (2:52). Next, Marcas and Kimmi did the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where she says if she believes in some players or not (15:04) and then the 'fantasy truth' segment where they decide which fantasy performance they trust from certain players (21:10) . Then, they both gave us their waiver wire adds for Week 3 (28:58) and talked about some players who make you panic or if you should have patience (38:26). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football (45:20).
Published: Sep 21, 2020 at 03:05 PM
