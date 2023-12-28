NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 17 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. They start the show with their hot takes for the week and discuss the two games most likely to determine the outcome of fantasy championships (0:35).

Then the hosts continue their preview of the Sunday games: Patriots at the Bills (2:29), Dolphins at Ravens (4:23), Raiders at Colts (5:56), Rams at Giants (6:56), Cardinals at Eagles (7:52), Steelers at Seahawks (8:57), Chargers at Broncos (10:29), Bengals at Chiefs (11:37), and Packers at Vikings (13:16). Can you trust Darren Waller, Austin Ekeler and Patrick Mahomes?

Grant and Florio wrap the show by sharing which two players they believe will deliver big this week (15:23).