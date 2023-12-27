NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 17 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's Week 17 matchups. The hosts start the show with the latest news, including a number of QB shakeups, from Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor being named starters to Russell Wilson being benched (1:04).

Next, they preview the Thursday Night game between the Jets and Browns and share their expectations for Breece Hall and Amari Cooper (11:41). Then the hosts discuss the Saturday game between the Lions and Cowboys (15:10) and discuss whether it will be a score-fest.

After that Grant and Florio talk about the Sunday matchups: Falcons at Bears (16:50), Titans at Texans (17:44), Saints at Buccaneers (18:40), 49ers at Commanders (19:34), and Panthers at Jaguars (20:56). Can you trust C.J. Stroud, Chris Godwin, and Trevor Lawrence?