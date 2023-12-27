Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 17 game previews

Published: Dec 27, 2023 at 05:29 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's Week 17 matchups. The hosts start the show with the latest news, including a number of QB shakeups, from Jacoby Brissett and Tyrod Taylor being named starters to Russell Wilson being benched (1:04).

Next, they preview the Thursday Night game between the Jets and Browns and share their expectations for Breece Hall and Amari Cooper (11:41). Then the hosts discuss the Saturday game between the Lions and Cowboys (15:10) and discuss whether it will be a score-fest.

After that Grant and Florio talk about the Sunday matchups: Falcons at Bears (16:50), Titans at Texans (17:44), Saints at Buccaneers (18:40), 49ers at Commanders (19:34), and Panthers at Jaguars (20:56). Can you trust C.J. Stroud, Chris Godwin, and Trevor Lawrence?

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 recap, waiver wire targets for Week 17  

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 16.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 17: QB Baker Mayfield, TE Isaiah Likely among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two to win you the championship? You've come to the right place! Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including four intriguing QB options.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio give you their list of players to start and sit in Week 16.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 waiver wire

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio deliver a new episode of the podcast. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 recap; let James Cook!

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 15. 
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 16: QB Jake Browning, RB Ty Chandler among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two to keep your championship hopes alive? You've come to the right place! Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including six running backs.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 15

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the second half of the NFL's week 15 matchups. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 late game previews 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the second half of the NFL's week 15 matchups. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 15 matchups. 