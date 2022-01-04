NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 17 Fantasy Recap (aka The Champs Are Here!)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap every game from Week 17 and recap the 2021 season! First, the hosts react to recent news: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase went OFF during the fantasy championship, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup suffered a knee injury that will end his season, and wide receiver Antonio Brown is no longer with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After that, Marcas and Michael each give their picks for Heroes and Villains from the fantasy playoffs. Next, the experts discuss things we learned from the 2021 season that will make us all better fantasy managers next year. Finally, the hosts reflect on their best calls from before the start of this season.