NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 Starts and Sits (aka The Last Lineup)

Published: Dec 23, 2020 at 10:19 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by the Fantasy Nerd, Matt Okada, for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the latest news, including the questionable status of Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner, and Ito Smith being named the Atlanta Falcons starting RB over Todd Gurley (2:10). Next, the guys reveal their starts and sits of the week, including big names such as Jalen Hurts, Kareen Hunt, Terry McLaurin and Austin Hooper (10:28). Then, Marcas and Matt look at some Championship Week sleepers in the "YOLO or Hell No" segment highlighting players such as Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky and Jacksonville Jaguars TE Tyler Eifert (25:14). They round out the show with a breakdown of the top waiver wire pickups for Week 16, including Kansas City Chiefs RB Le'Veon Bell and Washington Football Team RB J.D. McKissic (49:49). 

