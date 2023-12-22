NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. They start the show with their hot takes for the week (0:30); then they continue their preview of the Sunday games, starting with the Jaguars at Buccaneers (2:23), Cardinals at Bears (4:20), and Cowboys at Dolphins (5:50). Who would they start over Baker Mayfield, and can you trust James Conner in a tough matchup?