NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 late game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. They start the show with their hot takes for the week (0:30); then they continue their preview of the Sunday games, starting with the Jaguars at Buccaneers (2:23), Cardinals at Bears (4:20), and Cowboys at Dolphins (5:50). Who would they start over Baker Mayfield, and can you trust James Conner in a tough matchup?
Next, they preview the Sunday night game between the Patriots and Broncos (7:25) and discuss whether they would play Hunter Henry. Then they dive into the three Christmas Day games, Raiders at Chiefs (10:10), Giants at Eagles (11:38), and Ravens at 49ers (13:40). Grant and Florio wrap the show by sharing which two players they believe will deliver big this week (16:05).