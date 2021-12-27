NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 Fantasy Recap (aka Survive and Advance, Pt. 2)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap all the weekend action from Week 16, starting with recent fantasy headlines: James Robinson suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday, Miles Sanders fractured his hand, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire has a shoulder injury. The hosts then look ahead to next year, projecting the average draft position for players coming off injury, including Christian McCaffrey, Robinson, and Michael Thomas. Next, the experts review what they learned from Week 16, before discussing the weekend's top performers and biggest disappointments. After that, Marcas and Michael talk through their favorite streaming options for Championship Week and review the top waiver wire targets for Week 17. Finally, we preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the Dolphins and Saints.