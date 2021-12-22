NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 16 Fantasy Previews (aka Playoffs: The Sequel)

Published: Dec 22, 2021 at 04:19 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 16 slate! First, the hosts react to the news: Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL, and we run through a handful of players who wound up on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Then, the experts try to answer 3 Big Question for Week 16, wondering if Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray can bounce back from the loss to the Lions and if it's time to bench Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. After that, Marcas and Michael preview every upcoming Week 16 game, highlighting one fantasy player of note for each contest. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks for the week.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

