NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 15 matchups. The hosts start the show with an update on the injuries to Justin Herbert and Justin Jefferson (1:15). Then they discuss the Thursday Night game between the Chargers and the Raiders, and their expectations for Austin Ekeler and Davante Adams (4:41).

Next they preview the Saturday triple header between the Vikings and Bengals (8:20), Steelers and Colts (10:16), and Broncos and Lions (12:04). Can you trust Jake Browning, Zach Moss, and Jared Goff?

Then Grant and Florio talk about the Sunday matchups between the Falcons and Panthers (14:39), Bears and Browns (16:15), and Buccaneers and Packers (18:23). They discuss whether you can trust Drake London and Kyle Pitts, who they would play Joe Flacco over, and whether Jordan Love bounces back this week.