NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Recap (AKA Play On Playoffs)

Published: Dec 14, 2020 at 02:45 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ and the Eagles beating the Saints and ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ rushing for over 200 yards (4:35). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss if they believe in certain performances from players like ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ or ﻿Drew Lock﻿ (21:34)? Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after most of the Week 14 games (28:56). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Ravens and Browns (43:32). The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcasts network.

