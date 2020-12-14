NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Recap (AKA Play On Playoffs)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines such as Jalen Hurts and the Eagles beating the Saints and Derrick Henry rushing for over 200 yards (4:35). Next, Marcas and Kimmi do the 'Chex marks the spot' segment where they discuss if they believe in certain performances from players like Miles Sanders or Drew Lock (21:34)? Then, they both gave us their waiver wire targets after most of the Week 14 games (28:56). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing Monday Night Football between the Ravens and Browns (43:32). The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcasts network.
