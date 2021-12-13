NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Fantasy Recap (aka Last Call 4 Playoffs)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to recap all the action from Week 14! The hosts start with recent fantasy headlines: Bills running backs combined for just seven total carries, and a handful of stars left Sunday's games with injuries, including Lamar Jackson, Kareem Hunt, Austin Ekeler, Taylor Heinicke, and Terry McLaurin. Then, the hosts review the week's top performers and biggest disappointments, assessing Hunter Renfrow's value as a potential every-week starter and questioning if Patrick Mahomes can lead teams to fantasy glory. Next, the experts look ahead at a handful of players with favorable playoff schedules, wondering which will be Fantasy Santas delivering presents and who will be a Krampus sabotaging your lineups. Later, Marcas and Michael cover the top waiver wire targets for Week 15, and finally, we wrap up the show previewing the NFC West showdown on Monday night between the Rams and Cardinals.