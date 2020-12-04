NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 Weekend Preview (aka Closing Time)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael F. Florio for the Friday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo discusses the biggest headlines of late, including the Dolphins still deciding who is starting at QB on Sunday and David Johnson returning from the IR (4:17). Next, Marcas and Michael are joined by 5-time MLB All-Star Adrian Gonzalez to chat about his fantasy football season and his favorite team, the Los Angeles Chargers (11:53). Lastly, the guys round out the show talking about players with great value on Draft Kings (20:23) and has the 'Ask a Nerd' segment (36:05). The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcasts network.