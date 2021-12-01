NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 Fantasy Previews (aka Feeling Unlucky?)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 13 fantasy slate! First, the hosts react to the latest fantasy headlines: ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ is set to travel to New Orleans with Dallas and could play on Thursday night, ﻿Mike Glennon﻿ might start in place of Daniel Jones, and the Giants "hope" Sterling Shepard can return this week. Then, the experts try to answer 3 Big Question for Week 13, including asking if it's time to bench DK Metcalf. After that, Marcas and Michael preview every Week 13 Thursday and Sunday matchup, highlighting one fantasy player of note for each game. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks for the week.