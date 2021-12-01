NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 13 Fantasy Previews (aka Feeling Unlucky?)

Published: Dec 01, 2021 at 03:42 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 13 fantasy slate! First, the hosts react to the latest fantasy headlines: ﻿Amari Cooper﻿ is set to travel to New Orleans with Dallas and could play on Thursday night, ﻿Mike Glennon﻿ might start in place of Daniel Jones, and the Giants "hope" Sterling Shepard can return this week. Then, the experts try to answer 3 Big Question for Week 13, including asking if it's time to bench DK Metcalf. After that, Marcas and Michael preview every Week 13 Thursday and Sunday matchup, highlighting one fantasy player of note for each game. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with their favorite sleeper picks for the week.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Cowboys-Saints

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread breaks down four things to watch for when the Dallas Cowboys visit the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football".
news

NFL Week 13 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson not excusing 'bad' performance vs. Browns: 'I looked like a rookie'

Lamar Jackson pointed the thumb on Wednesday, and didn't mince words doing it. The Ravens QB posted his worst single-game quarterback rating of the season vs. the Browns, and he isn't giving himself a pass for the performance.
news

Browns GM taking 'big-picture approach' with Baker Mayfield, expects QB to improve down stretch

In the midst of the Browns' struggles to stay afloat in a tough AFC race, GM Andrew Berry spoke Wednesday about the offense and Baker Mayfield as the team recovers during its bye.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW