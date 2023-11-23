NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 late game previews  

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups. They start off with the Bucs at the Colts (0:28), Patriots at Giants (2:43), and Panthers at Titans (5:09). Then they share their projections for the late Sunday games with the Rams at Cardinals (7:35), Browns at Broncos (10:00), Chiefs at Raiders (11:51), Bills at Eagles (14:26), and Ravens at Chargers (16:12).