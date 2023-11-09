NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10's late Sunday matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 10 matchups starting with the Sunday night game and ending with Monday night's battle between the Broncos and the Bills. Tune in to find out what to do with Kyler Murray, whether to start the Cowboys defense, and if you should keep Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams as they go up against the Jets. Also, Tony Pollard fans might have something to look forward to. Finally, the duo gets into who is going to be a fantasy avenger for you this week.