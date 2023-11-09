NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 10 matchup preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 10 matchups. The hosts start the show by discussing Justin Jefferson's return from injured reserve and where they rank Will Levis for the rest of the reason. Then they break down the Thursday Night Football game between the Panthers and Bears and share their expectations for D'Onta Foreman with Khalil Herbert potentially returning. After that, Grant and Florio preview the early Sunday games, including what to do with the Patriots players, Josh Dobbs, and George Pickens.