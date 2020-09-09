NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Starts and Sits (a.k.a. Welcome back, Football)

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as A.J. Green's snaps being monitored in Week 1 and Patriots RB Damien Harris being put on injured reserve (3:30). Next, Marcas and Adam discuss Week 1 strategies to get you ready for NFL kickoff (10:07). Then, they preview the Thursday night matchup between the Texans and Chiefs (24:15) as well as give you Rank's Week 1 start 'em and sit 'ems (36:58). The guys round out the show with some 11th hour draft advice (48:58).