NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 Starts and Sits (a.k.a. Welcome back, Football)

Published: Sep 09, 2020 at 03:44 PM

Marcas Grant is joined by Adam Rank for the second NFL Fantasy Football Podcast of the week! First, the duo dives into the news as of late such as A.J. Green's snaps being monitored in Week 1 and Patriots RB Damien Harris being put on injured reserve (3:30). Next, Marcas and Adam discuss Week 1 strategies to get you ready for NFL kickoff (10:07). Then, they preview the Thursday night matchup between the Texans and Chiefs (24:15) as well as give you Rank's Week 1 start 'em and sit 'ems (36:58). The guys round out the show with some 11th hour draft advice (48:58).

Apple Podcast

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Play

Related Content

A brand-new era of Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
news

A brand-new era of Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Adam ranking is taking over NFL.com's Start 'Em, Sit 'Em series for the 2020 NFL season.
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Steelers won 16-10. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Defense

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein (2) kicks a field goal during an NFL football training camp Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (James D Smith via AP)
news

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
news

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Tight ends

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay runs after a catch against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game in Detroit, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Wide receivers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during an NFL football practice Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
news

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL NFC Championship football game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
news

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team.
Breaking down latest risers in fantasy football rankings
news

Breaking down latest risers in fantasy football rankings

Michael F. Florio breaks down why certain players saw a spike in recent rankings, including quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Gardner Minshew.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Madden NFL 21 preview and Zero RB love 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Madden NFL 21 preview and Zero RB love 

Marcas Grant is joined by Denny Carter of Rotoworld and Matt Franciscovich for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! 
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: WR preview (aka All Hands on Deck)
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: WR preview (aka All Hands on Deck)

Marcas Grant is joined by Derek Brown of Fade the Noise for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo dives into the news of the week such as Bill Belichick being impressed with Cam Newton's knowledge of the offense and 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk injuring his hamstring.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: RB preview (aka Fantasy RBs Matter)
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Fantasy Camp: RB preview (aka Fantasy RBs Matter)

Marcas Grant is joined by Michael Florio to preview news of this week and a fill-length running back preview in preparation for the 2020 season. 
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL