NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 fantasy recap (aka Overreaction Theater)

Marcas Grant is joined by Kimmi Chex for a brand new NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! First, the duo goes over the biggest fantasy headlines of the Week 1 games that were played including Josh Jacobs big day and Aaron Rodgers looking like he is in MVP form again (3:25). Next, Marcas and Kimmi decided if it was time to buy in or cash out for certain players (15:45) and Kimmi did her "Chex marks the spot" segment where she told us her top 3 performances of Week 1 (25:33). Then, they both gave us their waiver wire adds (30:38) and talked about why some big names underperformed (40:40). Lastly, Marcas and Kimmi round out the show by previewing both Monday Night Football games (48:58).
