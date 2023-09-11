NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 fantasy recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a full fantasy recap of all the action from Week 1. The guys start off the show discussing J.K. Dobbins' season-ending Achilles injury and how fantasy players should pivot. Afterwards, the duo goes through its list of Week 1 performances fans shouldn't overreact to. Next, the guys talk about the top performers from the weekend and whether they truly believe in Tua Tagovailoa. Marcas and Florio then talk about some of the biggest disappointments from the opening week, including MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. The fellas wrap up the show with a game of "Real or Mirage," dissecting a few surprising players who put up big-time points on Sunday.