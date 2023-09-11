NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 fantasy recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a full fantasy recap of all the action from Week 1. The guys start off the show discussing J.K. Dobbins' season-ending Achilles injury and how fantasy players should pivot. Afterwards, the duo goes through its list of Week 1 performances fans shouldn't overreact to. Next, the guys talk about the top performers from the weekend and whether they truly believe in Tua Tagovailoa. Marcas and Florio then talk about some of the biggest disappointments from the opening week, including MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. The fellas wrap up the show with a game of "Real or Mirage," dissecting a few surprising players who put up big-time points on Sunday.
2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2: RB Tyler Allgeier, WR Puka Nacua among top targets
Already looking to upgrade your fantasy football roster? Not to fret. Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including six running backs and six wide receivers.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: How Should You Handle The Eagles' RBs Week 1?
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 – Do I Start Anthony Richardson?
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit From Stevie Johnson
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy season preview
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC West fantasy season preview
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC South fantasy season preview
2023 NFL fantasy football breakouts? Five sleepers to target in the later rounds of your draft
Who are the deep sleepers in 2023 NFL fantasy football? Michelle Magdziuk identifies five breakout candidates to target in the later rounds of your draft, including one rookie who's been turning heads all summer.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC South fantasy season preview
2023 NFL fantasy football: Overvalued/undervalued players to know for your draft
As we enter the prime drafting season for fantasy football, Cynthia Frelund identifies overvalued and undervalued players. Plus, in the wake of Dalvin Cook signing with the Jets and Ezekiel Elliott joining the Patriots, how should you treat those two backfields?