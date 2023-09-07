NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 1 – Do I Start Anthony Richardson? 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! With just one day left until the epic kickoff to the NFL season, the fantasy experts preview "Thursday Night Football", early Sunday games and waiver wires for Week 1. Will Jahmyr Gibbs total more than 74.5 yards? Which Chiefs pass-catcher benefits with Travis Kelce questionable to play? We answer all this and more!