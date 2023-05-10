NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Veteran winners and losers

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! It's the day before the 2023 NFL schedule release and our hosts preview the slate of the international and primetime matchups set for the 2023 season. They then go on to discuss the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver corps and where the guys rank Kadarius Toney while also projecting Justin Fields' ceiling for the 2023 season. They then break down who the veteran winners and losers are after the 2023 NFL Draft. Can Geno Smith be a QB1 again? Can Kenneth Walker III still be an RB1? Last but not least, the guys finally get out of Los Angeles and take a trip down to Mexico as they review the 1995 Antonio Banderas American neo-Western, Desperado! Does it hold up? Tune in for Mike's verdict!