NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Training Camp Snacks (aka A Conversation with Joe Pisapia)

Marcas Grant is joined by Joe Pisapia of FantasyPros for this special preseason edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. To start, Marcas and Joe talk about some overarching takeaways from the first full week of preseason action. Then, the hosts recap the performances we saw from the first-round rookie quarterbacks and the fantasy implications for each, covering Chicago Bears' quarterback Justin Fields, San Francisco 49ers' rookie Trey Lance, Jacksonville Jaguars' first overall pick Trevor Lawrence, the New York Jets' signal-caller Zach Wilson, and New England Patriots passer Mac Jones. Next, Marcas throws a series of "Would You Rather" questions at Joe, including Justin Herbert in round six or Matthew Stafford in round eight, David Montgomery in round three or Darrell Henderson in round four, and Kenny Golladay in round seven or Deebo Samuel in round eight. Finally, the hosts wrap up the show with some rapid-fire topics ranging from household chores to fast food chains and favorite holidays.