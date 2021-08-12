NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Training Camp Counselor (aka A Conversation with Ian Hartitz)

Marcas Grant is joined by PFF's lead fantasy analyst Ian Hartitz for this special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast. Marcas and Ian catch up on the latest news, including status updates for Carson Wentz and Quenton Nelson in Indianapolis and Rashod Bateman in Baltimore. Then, they move on to compare Amari Cooper to CeeDee Lamb in Dallas, Tua Tagovailoa's 2020 situation to his 2021 surroundings, and Taysom Hill to Jameis Winston in New Orleans. Next, the hosts move into five questions for Week 1 of the preseason, covering the Cam Newton vs Mac Jones quarterback battle in New England, the Jaguars offense with first-round picks Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the potential for offensive success with the New York Jets, the hopeful revival of Joe Burrow's connection with Ja'Marr Chase and other pass-catchers in Cincinnati, and expectations for 49ers rookie signal-caller Trey Lance. Finally, the guys wrap up the show with rapid-fire topics ranging from karaoke favorites to preferred destinations.