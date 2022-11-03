NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Trade deadline madness

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts start with discussing the biggest news from around the league, including all of this year's NFL trade deadline madness and what it means for your lineup going forward. They go on to break down the Week 9 matchups, give you their sleepers for the week, and talk trade targets. Also, a full slate of bye weeks has left many of you searching for replacement players and the guys are here to help you identify some good streamers.