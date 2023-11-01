Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: TNF preview, Early look at Week 9 matchups 

Published: Nov 01, 2023 at 06:38 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's Week 9 matchups. The hosts start the show by discussing the Raiders and their decision to fire head coach Josh McDaniels and bench QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Then they break down the Thursday Night Football game between the Titans and Steelers and share their expectations for rookie QB Will Levis. After that Grant and Florio preview the early Sunday games, including what to do with the Viking players, Seahawks WRs and Kyler Murray.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

