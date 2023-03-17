Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: The dust settles

Published: Mar 17, 2023 at 06:01 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! It's a beefy show this week as the hosts break down some of the biggest moves made in NFL free agency. No news is bigger than the looming trade between the Packers and the Jets that would send Aaron Rodgers to New York. The guys give their fantasy outlook for the Jets' weapons in addition to what could be a very different Packers offense. They also dive into some of the notable signings among running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Are we going to see a lot of crowded backfields next year? Is D.J. Moore ready to be a #1 in Chicago? Where are you willing to draft Darren Waller as he makes a new home with Big Blue? All that answered and more on the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

