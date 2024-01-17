Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Wild Card Weekend recap; Players we can't quit

Published: Jan 16, 2024 at 07:14 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones for the latest podcast. First, they discuss where Heisman winning quarterback Caleb Williams might end up in the 2024 draft and what the Bears' firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy means for Justin Fields (2:37). 

Then the guys recap Super Wild Card Weekend and how much playoff performances should factor into your 2024 fantasy draft decisions (10:42). After the break, Grant, Florio, and Jones give you their list of "players we can't quit" -- those guys who they still plan to draft in 2024 despite disappointing 2023 seasons (25:42).  

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

