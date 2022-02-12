NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Bowl Week, Part 2 (Ed Orgeron from Radio Row)

Published: Feb 11, 2022 at 09:42 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a SUPER new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the biggest game of the NFL's biggest season ever. It's the Super Bowl LVI preview from Radio Row in Los Angeles. First, the hosts recap the latest coaching moves and discuss the fantasy impacts. Then, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron sits down with Marcas and Michael to talk about Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase's connection, seeing his former players in the big game, and the development of other former Tigers such as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. After that, the experts talk Super Bowl over/unders, daily fantasy strategies, and each share their own Super Bowl Showdown DFS lineup.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

