NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Super Bowl fantasy wrap-up (the offseason begins)

Published: Feb 16, 2022 at 04:26 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast with the offseason officially upon us. To start, Marcas and Michael recap their top fantasy takeaways from Super Bowl LVI, looking ahead to next season's outlook for Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Joe Burrow, and Odell Beckham Jr. Then, we hear from Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson, originally from Germany, about the NFL's upcoming expansion into his home country. After that, the experts cover some of the biggest questions answered during the 2021 NFL Playoffs: which players helped or hurt their fantasy draft value the most; and how much stock we should put into playoff performances? Finally, we wrap up the show with our Jerry Jeudy interview conducted last week at Super Bowl LVI Radio Row. 

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

