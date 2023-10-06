Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 5

Published: Oct 06, 2023 at 07:25 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio tell you which fantasy players are the top starts and sits heading into Week 5. They discuss what you should you do with QBs like Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow and WRs like Christian Watson and Adam Thielen. The hosts are also joined by NFL Researcher LaQuan Jones, who shares his top 5 sleepers of the week. Then the guys share their picks for Club Dub: players who they think will score 25+ fantasy points.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Jaguars-Bills fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in Week 5 game in London

NFL Fantasy's Matt Okada offers advice about who to start and who to avoid playing in Week 5's International Series showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills on NFL Network and NFL+.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 5 matchup previews

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 5 waiver wire targets + listener questions 

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 fantasy recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 4.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 5: QB C.J. Stroud, WR Romeo Doubs among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including four rising rookies.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4 -- Joshua Palmer, Rhamondre Stevenson, James Conner 

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 matchup previews + Romeo Doubs or Jayden Reed?

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 4 waiver wire targets

Marcas Grant & Michael F. Florio are back with a new episode of the podcast.
news

 NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 3 fantasy recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with a full recap of fantasy Week 3. 
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 4: Hello, De'Von Achane! Where is Tank Dell's ceiling?

Does your fantasy roster need more juice? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including four intriguing rookies.