NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 5

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio tell you which fantasy players are the top starts and sits heading into Week 5. They discuss what you should you do with QBs like Kirk Cousins and Joe Burrow and WRs like Christian Watson and Adam Thielen. The hosts are also joined by NFL Researcher LaQuan Jones, who shares his top 5 sleepers of the week. Then the guys share their picks for Club Dub: players who they think will score 25+ fantasy points.