Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio finish previewing the NFL's Week 4 matchups and share their start/sit advice. Will Josh Palmer or Quentin Johnston take over as the Chargers' No. 2 receiver? Does Ezekiel Elliott get more work in a revenge game against the Cowboys? Can James Conner keep up his RB1 performance against the tough 49ers defense? And what should you do with Daniel Jones?