NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Start 'em, Sit 'em Week 11

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio return with a new episode of the podcast. First, the guys give an update on Joe Burrow's injury and how that will affect the rest of the Bengals going forward. Then they tell you which fantasy players are the top starts and sits heading into Week 11 and what you should do with players like Josh Dobbs, James Cook, and Evan Engram. After that, the hosts are joined by NFL Researcher LaQuan Jones to review the biggest fantasy performances of the year so far.