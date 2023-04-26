NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Should Chiefs take a WR?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! It's the night before the NFL draft, and big things are happening around the league. Aaron Rodgers is finally a Jet, and our hosts answer what impact this'll have on the Packers and who they draft. Also, the guys are breaking down the wants and needs for the teams in the AFC/NFC West. Should the Chiefs draft a WR? Are the Rams doomed next season? We answer that and more!