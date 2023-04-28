Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Recap of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 28, 2023 at 02:27 AM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a DRAFT RECAP bonus edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Firstly, Lamar Jackson finally has a new deal and the guys discuss what it means for the Ravens going forward. They then dive back into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and talk about the most notable selections of the night, including which rookie QB we should be paying the most attention to, what's going on with the Lions backfield, and which rookie wide receiver landed in the best situation. The guys also talk about their favorite pick from Night One and look ahead to some potential early selections in the upcoming rounds. We get into all of that and more!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Should Chiefs take a WR?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A visit from Lance Zierlein

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Should the Colts trade for Lamar Jackson?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Will the Packers finally draft a first-round WR?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Bijan Robinson to the Eagles?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Draft path of righteous man

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: The dust settles

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AR-1.01?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: A running back year like no other

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football: Will they be back?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a post-Super Bowl edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Mahomes QB2?

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a post-Super Bowl edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More