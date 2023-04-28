NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Recap of the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a DRAFT RECAP bonus edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Firstly, Lamar Jackson finally has a new deal and the guys discuss what it means for the Ravens going forward. They then dive back into the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and talk about the most notable selections of the night, including which rookie QB we should be paying the most attention to, what's going on with the Lions backfield, and which rookie wide receiver landed in the best situation. The guys also talk about their favorite pick from Night One and look ahead to some potential early selections in the upcoming rounds. We get into all of that and more!