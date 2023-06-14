NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: RBs banding together

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the guys discuss the current trend of upper-tier backs banding together, pushing back against the current RB market. Is this a hype train or a smokescreen? The hosts then go on to discuss fantasy draft strategies. Which "zero RBs" should you target if you're not planning on picking a running back in the early rounds? Is Dalvin Cook cooked? Can D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson top David Montgomery's 200 carries, combined?