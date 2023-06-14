Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: RBs banding together

Published: Jun 14, 2023 at 06:02 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the guys discuss the current trend of upper-tier backs banding together, pushing back against the current RB market. Is this a hype train or a smokescreen? The hosts then go on to discuss fantasy draft strategies. Which "zero RBs" should you target if you're not planning on picking a running back in the early rounds? Is Dalvin Cook cooked? Can D'Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson top David Montgomery's 200 carries, combined?

Finally, Mike reviews the 1996 American action horror film, From Dusk Till Dawn, in this week's edition of Florio's Film Festival! Does it hold up? Tune in for Mike's verdict!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

