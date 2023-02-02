NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: QB Carousel

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! Tom Brady is officially calling it a career (again) and the guys discuss what his departure means for the fantasy pieces left behind and Tampa Bay as a whole. Speaking of QBs, there will be plenty of quarterback chatter this offseason through the draft and free agency and the hosts play the Quarterback Match Game to help make sense of it! Finally, they wrap things up by breaking down some of the big coaching additions announced this week and what it means for fantasy.