Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy season preview

Published: Sep 01, 2023 at 02:42 AM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! This week, the pair are joined by the Fantasy Footballers for a special crossover episode. The fantasy experts discuss Dynasty Football and strategies for first-time Dynasty managers. Marcas and Florio then wrap up their fantasy division preview by breaking down the NFC West! How concerned should we be about Cooper Kupp? Have we been too tough on DK Metcalf? We answer all this and more!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

