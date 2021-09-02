NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Mock Draft No. 3 (with Adam Rank, Kimmi Chex, and friends)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by fantasy experts Adam Rank and Kimmi Chex as well as a whole host of members from the NFL Fantasy Team for this special LIVE edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! With the NFL season less than a week away, we take our last, best guesses with a 12-team PPR mock draft. The hosts discuss their choices as they go and analyze the biggest draft questions facing fantasy managers this year. We close the show by discussing how draft strategies have changed throughout the preseason.