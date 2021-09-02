NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Mock Draft No. 3 (with Adam Rank, Kimmi Chex, and friends)

Published: Sep 02, 2021 at 04:34 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by fantasy experts Adam Rank and Kimmi Chex as well as a whole host of members from the NFL Fantasy Team for this special LIVE edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! With the NFL season less than a week away, we take our last, best guesses with a 12-team PPR mock draft. The hosts discuss their choices as they go and analyze the biggest draft questions facing fantasy managers this year. We close the show by discussing how draft strategies have changed throughout the preseason.

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

NFL.com

Google Podcasts

Related Content

news

Free-agent TE Jacob Hollister expected to sign with Jaguars

A few days after his departure from Buffalo, tight end ﻿Jacob Hollister﻿ has found a new home, signing with the Jaguars.
news

Kenny Golladay: Giants 'can be really special' but 'probably slow' to begin the season

The Giants could be rounding into form soon with the return of RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and WR Kenny Golladay. The latter believes New York is headed toward great things, but that might not be apparent in Week 1.
news

Raiders signing ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright to one-year deal

The Raiders continue to stock up on veteran linebackers.

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Move the Sticks: College players to watch out for; previewing Week 1 CFB matchups

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys start by discussing college players everyone should watch out for this season. Then, the pair preview the top Week 1 college football matchups.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW