NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Mission accepted

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! It's officially NFL training camp season and our hosts are here to discuss the latest news and training camp storylines to watch. With the 49ers' current quarterback situation, is it too soon to write Sam Darnold off? The guys then throw around some hypothetical cases and determine whether they are "hype trains" or "smoke screens". Will Justin Fields be the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history? We answer this and more!