Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Mission accepted

Published: Jul 25, 2023 at 04:38 PM

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! It's officially NFL training camp season and our hosts are here to discuss the latest news and training camp storylines to watch. With the 49ers' current quarterback situation, is it too soon to write Sam Darnold off? The guys then throw around some hypothetical cases and determine whether they are "hype trains" or "smoke screens". Will Justin Fields be the first 4,000-yard passer in Bears history? We answer this and more!

Last but not least, Mike reviews the 1996 action thriller, Mission: Impossible, starring Tom Cruise, in this week's edition of Florio's Film Festival! Does it hold up? Tune in for Mike's verdict!

The NFL Fantasy Football Podcast is part of the NFL Podcast Network.

